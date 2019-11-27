ORGANIZATION RAISES AWARENSESS ABOUT DIABETES

COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes.

"The Diabetes Dash Como 5K is a diabetes awareness event. The purpose is to raise awareness about diabetes. Basically it is to get people more aware about their numbers," Sabrina Weiner, executive director of Defense Against Diabetes, said.

Participants had the opportunity to have their hemoglobin and blood pressure checked. Some participated in a short yoga session after their exercise.

Defense Against Diabetes, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent and delay the effects of Type 2 diabetes, organized the event.

All proceeds from the event will go to Prevent T2, a program Defense Against Diabetes offers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes, and one in four of them do not know they have it. People who have diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke at an earlier age.

Weiner said diabetes is something people do not think to have checked.

Exercise is extremely important to help people control their glucose levels, according to the CDC.