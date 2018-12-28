Organizations sponsor safe alternative to trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department held an event at the Hearnes Center Friday that included Halloween games and activities for children and families.

The event coincided with the Mizzou volleyball match against Arkansas, which was played at the Hearnes Center.

The "Spooktacular" event is designed to be a safe alternative for kids to trick-or-treat and get candy on Halloween.

"My kids really enjoy coming out here," said parent Eric Hughes. "It's a safe environment where you know the candy is going to be safe."

Many community and university organizations handed out candy and set up booths that included games and activities for kids ages 12 and under.

The city invited kids to participate in a costume parade during the intermission of the volleyball match.

The free event took place from 5 to 7 Friday evening.