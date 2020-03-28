Organizers Say Mid-Missouri PrideFest Sets Attendance Record

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest organizers said Sunday's annual downtown festival drew the largest crowd in event history, estimating an attendance of more than 5,000 people.

Group communications director Nathan Fleischmann said he anticipated a large crowd, partly due to the mildly tame weather compared to the rest of the summer. The event began Sunday morning and ran through the night, and it included concessions, concerts and other performers.

The group set up stands and festivities near Fourth and Cherry streets and the Deja Vu Comedy Club.