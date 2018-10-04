Osage Player Breaks Longest Standing Soccer Record

OSAGE BEACH - A full half and 40 minutes of soccer went by with no score Thursday as the Osage Indians took on the Lebanon Yellow Jackets. Osage Sr. Forward Robbie Mueller was just one goal away from tying the all-time scoring record in Missouri that's been in place since 1966. Osage fans, coaches and players looked on as Lebanon seemed to have a plan to contain Mueller and not go down in history for the wrong reasons.

Then the second half started. Another ten minutes went by with no score. Mueller came close a few times, but nothing went in. Then, at the 23:18 mark Lebanon struck first and took the 1-0 lead. But just 28 seconds later, Mueller tied the game with a goal off a rebound. That was goal made it 138 in Mueller's career with the Osage Indians, tying the record held by John Pisani - who played for CBC in St. Louis during his high school years - for the most points in a high school soccer career in Missouri.

Then about ten minutes later with the scored tied 1-1, Mueller put the game winning goal in the back of the net. Career goal number 139 - breaking Pisani's record that stood for 46 years, the longest standing high school soccer record before Thursday night.

"It's a lot more surreal than I expected it to be. Really it's.. I'm overwhelmed with a lot of emotions," said Mueller after the game.

But Mueller didn't just break the record, he shattered it. It took Pisani 122 games to score 138 goals. It only took Mueller 83.

The School of the Osage started its soccer program four years ago - Robbie's freshman year in high school. Now, one of the youngest soccer programs in the state has a player that broken the oldest record in high school soccer.

"It's special," said Osage Soccer Coach Brandon Randall. "I remember when we started, we were learning how to put our shin guards on. It was a grass root effort to get this going. We had a couple kids that knew how to play and we relied on them."

Mueller was one that knew how to play. He started playing soccer when he was 4 years old.

"When I grew up, that was always my dad's thing he did with me. Take me to practice, watch all my games, critique me, go out in the yard and practice practice practice," said Mueller. "Then after my dad died my mom stepped up and said this is what my son loves."

Mueller's first coach - his dad - died of a heart attack almost 10 years ago.

"It's been a real joy to watch him progress and grow as a player and to see the young man he's become," said Mueller's mom, Kelly. "His dad would be so proud."

And every time takes the soccer field, Mueller thinks about the man who first introduced him to the sport he's come to love and excel in.

"I hope that he's looking down and smiling on me and I look up and smile at him a lot too," said Mueller.

Osage beat Lebanon by the score of 3-1 and improved to 8-1 on the season. And Mueller added the third goal of the night too, making it 140 goals on his career.

Mueller and his teammates didn't just win a soccer game and break a 46-year-old record Thursday night, they also helped raise money to fight breast cancer. With the help of the Lebanon soccer team, the "Kick for a Cure" game raised nearly $3,000 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Looking forward, Mueller says he's focused on the rest of the season and wants to play soccer at the collegiate level after he graduates.