Owensville vs. Osage Week 9

After the 2009 School of Osage Football season, the Indians were beaten down and unsettled by their unsatisfactory 4-7 finish. At that time, Coach Dan Henderson's motto reverberated around words like "momentum" and phrases like "struggling to get over the hump." Fortunately for Henderson and his staff, the Indians were listening and contributing to efface those harsh words for good. 2010's season proved successful with a much more palatable 8-4 record, one in which included the team's first playoff win in over 25 years. For the 2011 season, Coach Henderson hopes to fuel that winning spirit by continuing to build upon their current foundations, which includes 21 returning lettermen many of whom had great success last season and will bring that experience to the field every Friday night. Henderson feels strongly that if "We return kids with success and experience and they remain healthy," good things will happen.

Class: 3

Conference: Tri-County

Head Coach: Dan Henderson

Years at School: 5

Record at School: 25-20

Overall Record: 132-96

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

Total Returning Lettermen: 21

2010 Overall Record: 8-4

2010 Playoff Record: 1-1

