Panel Proposes New Senate Redistricting Plan

Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri regulators have spent $1.3 million to defend themselves in court against a wave of lawsuits filed by businesses that were denied medical marijuana...
Columbia roll cart petitioners hold drive-thru signing
COLUMBIA - Members of the Facebook group...
No one hurt after plane landing gear fails in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A plane landed in Jefferson...
News
CPS to evaluate reopening plan again
COLUMBIA - Monday marks the beginning of the second week of online learning for Columbia Public Schools' students. As of Sunday, the district's COVID-19 tracker lists the 14-day rate per...
Missouri Task Force-1 called to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
COLUMBIA - The Federal Emergency Management...
Here's what you need to know this morning Monday: Sept. 14
MU contact tracing delays frustrate students...
Missouri spends $1.3M defending marijuana permit decisions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri...
Columbia roll cart petitioners hold drive-thru signing
COLUMBIA - Members of the Facebook group...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
COLUMBIA - In a game riddled with turnovers, Rock Bridge (3-0, 2-0 CMAC) avenged its mistakes to defeat Jefferson City (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) 23-21 on Friday. Entering the matchup, the Bruins had won...
Hickman beats Capital City to get first win of season
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a battle of ground...
Turnovers doom Battle in loss to Helias Catholic
JEFFERSON CITY - Three plays into the second...
What's On
KOMU 8 Cares
About KOMU 8
Panel Proposes New Senate Redistricting Plan
