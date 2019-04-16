Parade marks one year since first protest at MU

COLUMBIA - A year after the protest at the MU Homecoming parade, students are talking about changes they have noticed on campus.

Last year's parade was the first protest of Concerned Student 1950. The group formed a line in front of Tim Wolfe's car. Wolfe was the University of Missouri System President at the time.

Police said they are prepared for any potential protests on Saturday.

Jessica Porter, an MU student, said, "I heard that they're going to be increasing security. They're trying to make sure everybody is safe and has a good Homecoming day parade."

But she said she does not anticipate any protests this year.

"There's progress, kind of, that has been made, and so I feel like, I mean, there was an instance a few weeks ago, but I feel like people are starting to move forward, and, you know, I don't really see a need for a protest right now, but students were doing it last year for a specific reason. You know what I'm saying? They were doing that because they were fed up, there was a boiling point," Porter said.

Some students have even noticed a change in people on campus.

MU student Adam Bexten said, "Race relations on this campus is a difficult conversation to have, but it's an important one to have. In the past year, I've noticed friends, faculty, and students on this campus making an effort to talk about these hard topics and hopefully find and create a better campus society."

The Legion of Black Collegians and Concerned Student 1950 were contacted, but neither responded.