Parkside Drive closed for storm water repairs

COLUMBIA - A portion of Parkside Drive is closed Wednesday as the Columbia Public Works Stormwater Utility Unit makes stormwater repairs.

The street will close from the Parkside Mulch Site to Schwabe Lane. Drivers can access the mulch site by taking Creasy Springs Road to Parkside Drive. A map of the closed-off portion of the road can be found on the Columbia Public Works Facebook Page.

Crews will make emergency repairs to the stormwater pipe and inlet along the area. Public Works said they expect crews to complete work and reopen the road by 5 p.m. Thursday.