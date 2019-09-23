Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for Food Bank

Facebook
Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City
Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old from Jefferson City, walked into traffic along the 1800 block of...
Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70
Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on...
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping...
Man hurt after hit by truck in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old from Jefferson City, walked into traffic along the 1800 block of...
Rock Bridge tennis program pursues Hall of Fame induction
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is...
Semi truck crash leaks diesel fuel causing slick conditions on I-70
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on...
Columbia police call on community after weekend homicide deaths
COLUMBIA - Two homicides over the weekend have...
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Rock Bridge tennis program pursues Hall of Fame induction
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is chasing history. The boy's team has won four straight state titles, the girls have won five straight. This stretch of dominance has landed the team...
Chiefs hold off Ravens in offensive shootout
KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes threw for 374...
Cardinals clinch playoff berth with another comeback win
CHICAGO - The Cardinals punched their ticket...
Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for Food Bank
Share: