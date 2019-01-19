Patient+care+was+not+affected+in+gas+leak

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Monk Drive from Stadium Boulevard to Hospital Drive is back open after a gas leak Tuesday morning.

The contractor working on the expansion project at Missouri Orthopaedic Institute damaged a gas line.

Monk Drive was temporarily closed while workers repaired the gas line.

Patient care for the hospital was not affected and as of 10:00 Tuesday morning the roads were back open.

News

Patient care was not affected in gas leak
Patient care was not affected in gas leak
COLUMBIA - Monk Drive from Stadium Boulevard to Hospital Drive is back open after a gas leak Tuesday morning. ... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, July 12 2016 Jul 12, 2016 Tuesday, July 12, 2016 10:35:00 AM CDT July 12, 2016