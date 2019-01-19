Patient+care+was+not+affected+in+gas+leak
COLUMBIA - Monk Drive from Stadium Boulevard to Hospital Drive is back open after a gas leak Tuesday morning.
The contractor working on the expansion project at Missouri Orthopaedic Institute damaged a gas line.
Monk Drive was temporarily closed while workers repaired the gas line.
Patient care for the hospital was not affected and as of 10:00 Tuesday morning the roads were back open.
