Patients Look to Walking Dog For Inspiration

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Employers could fire workers who use medical marijuana
Employers could fire workers who use medical marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - Even though medical marijuana will be legal in Missouri next year, people using it could still be fired. A Senate committee met Thursday to hear a bill that would allow employers...
Columbia cost of living lower than national average
Columbia cost of living lower than national average
COLUMBIA – It's cheaper to live in...
Harsh winter weather increases number of potholes around Columbia
Harsh winter weather increases number of potholes around Columbia
COLUMBIA – Harsh winter weather has left...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Employers could fire workers who use medical marijuana
Employers could fire workers who use medical marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - Even though medical marijuana will be legal in Missouri next year, people using it could still be fired. A Senate committee met Thursday to hear a bill that would allow employers...
Columbia cost of living lower than national average
Columbia cost of living lower than national average
COLUMBIA – It's cheaper to live in...
Harsh winter weather increases number of potholes around Columbia
Harsh winter weather increases number of potholes around Columbia
COLUMBIA – Harsh winter weather has left...
Advocates for deaf and hard of hearing hope to get equipment to those in need
Advocates for deaf and hard of hearing hope to get equipment to those in need
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Commission for...
Search and rescue underway in Osage Beach for missing Columbia man
Search and rescue underway in Osage Beach for missing Columbia man
OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Search and Rescue...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
Two snow systems expected Friday through Sunday
Two snow systems expected Friday through Sunday
COLUMBIA - Warm weather is still on tap for Thursday with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s. The high temperature will depend on when a cold front from the north begins moving in. If it moves...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
The Missouri Tigers win against Battle Line rival Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers win against Battle Line rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers snapped a two game losing street Tuesday night by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 79 to 78. The Tigers got off to a hot start with the play of guard Jordan Geist and...
Columbia College women's basketball team climbs to number one
Columbia College women's basketball team climbs to number one
COLUMBIA - It has been 58 days since the...
Sophie Cunningham tacks on another career accolade
Sophie Cunningham tacks on another career accolade
COLUMBIA - Following Missouri’s 69-46...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Patients Look to Walking Dog For Inspiration
Share: