Pets Flood Humane Society

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society worked Wednesday to make room for what might be a record number of dogs dropped off in a single, 20-minute period Tuesday. The shelter took in 18 dogs that mostly came from one location.

The large intake has forced the group to put its overflow facilities into use.

Although the dogs will have to be processed before they can be adopted, they can be seen immediately.

The Central Missouri Humane Society is located at 616 Big Bear Road and is open until 7:30 PM Wednesday, the only day it has evening hours.

http://www.cmhspets.com/

Wednesday, March 16 2011