pick up truck crashes into ventura townhomes

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Staffing shortage forces cancellation of Columbia curbside recycling
Staffing shortage forces cancellation of Columbia curbside recycling
COLUMBIA - The city did not collect curbside recycling on Monday due to what they are calling "severe collection staff shortages." There was a staffing shortage of 22 people. Nine refuse collector...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty Monday to...
Map: Columbia's new Police Chief to be sworn in under backdrop of gun violence
Map: Columbia's new Police Chief to be sworn in under backdrop of gun violence
COLUMBIA - Interim Columbia Police Chief Geoff...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Woman faces charges after crashing truck into apartment building
Woman faces charges after crashing truck into apartment building
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman face charges of domestic assault, property damage and driving while intoxicated after investigators said she crashed her truck into an apartment building on Saturday...
St. Louis couple killed in Cole County crash after 66 years of marriage
St. Louis couple killed in Cole County crash after 66 years of marriage
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A head-on...
Missouri-based company offering free online test classes
Missouri-based company offering free online test classes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St....
Staffing shortage forces cancellation of Columbia curbside recycling
Staffing shortage forces cancellation of Columbia curbside recycling
COLUMBIA - The city did not collect curbside...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty Monday to...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Previously we've discussed the difference between weather and climate and explained that global temperatures are warming at an unnaturally rapid pace. Next, I want to discuss the why. Because in...
The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
To start this climate conversation, we have to...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mahomes historic first half leads Chiefs over the Raiders
Mahomes historic first half leads Chiefs over the Raiders
OAKLAND, CA- Chiefs came in off a big opening week win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and traveled to Oakland to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon. Oakland came out the gate firing as the...
Mizzou Women's Volleyball win Tiger Invitational with win over Boise State
Mizzou Women's Volleyball win Tiger Invitational with win over Boise State
COLUMBIA, MO- The 21st ranked and undefeated...
Cardinals fall to Brewers in final game of series
Cardinals fall to Brewers in final game of series
ST.LOUIS- The Cardinals took on the Milwaukee...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
pick up truck crashes into ventura townhomes
Share: