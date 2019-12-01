pizza shooting

Related Story

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department confirmed a drive-by shooting just after midnight Friday.  Police were called to the scene around 12:30 am.  When police arrived they recovered shell casings.  

The shooting took place at 10 W. Nifong in front of Southside Pizza.  Witnesses were not able to give a description of those shooting, but did say a dark and light SUV were both involved. 

No injuries were reported and no cars were damaged. 

Police continue the investigation into this shooting. 

News

Columbia Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting
Columbia Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department confirmed a drive-by shooting just after midnight Friday. Police were called to the scene around... More >>
7 years ago Saturday, February 18 2012 Feb 18, 2012 Saturday, February 18, 2012 9:03:00 AM CST February 18, 2012