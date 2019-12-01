pizza shooting

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department confirmed a drive-by shooting just after midnight Friday. Police were called to the scene around 12:30 am. When police arrived they recovered shell casings.

The shooting took place at 10 W. Nifong in front of Southside Pizza. Witnesses were not able to give a description of those shooting, but did say a dark and light SUV were both involved.

No injuries were reported and no cars were damaged.

Police continue the investigation into this shooting.