Pizzerias prepare for Super Bowl orders

COLUMBIA - For many of us, Super Bowl Sunday involves watching the big game with close friends or family while eating a mountain of food.

For local pizzerias, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest work day of the year.

"I love it," said William Maddox, general manage of Kostaki's Pizza. "But everyone else would call it stressful. I thrive in high-stress conditions. I mean, you got to be able to think on your feet, change directions, be able to have seven different conversations going at one time and know exactly what everyone is talking about."

Maddox said the entire 17-member staff will be working today, which is more than a typical Sunday evening. He also expects a lot of deliveries today.

"Typically you're going to have 75 percent more delivery because everybody wants it delivered to their house since they want to watch the game by themselves," Maddox says. "On an average day, if we have 15 deliveries today, we're probably going to deliver 25-30."

Across the country, millions of slices of pizza will be eaten today and Gumby's Pizza is estimating between 300 and 400 pizzas will be ordered today.

"Super Bowl Sunday is always a very exiting and busy time for us, just like it is for all businesses in the area," Assistant General Manager Lacie Hubbert said. "We get dine-in, carry-out, and lots and lots of delivery. It's always very busy, very hectic, but a lot of fun."

Hubbert said pizzerias prepare by spending a longer time prepping, which includes chopping extra vegetables and produce, and making more dough than usual.

While the whole day is busy, orders are most frequent an hour before the game and at half-time.

However, Hubbert recommends one time to order food if someone wants pizza for the Super Bowl.

"During the game, there are a lot less orders," she said. "We could actually get the food out to you really fast if you order in the middle of the game."

Along with the classic cheese and pepperoni pizzas, Gumby's expects a lot of orders of their specialty pizzas, including one that has French fries, mozzarella sticks and bacon on it.

Super Bowl XLIX kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on KOMU.