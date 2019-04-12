Plan for Future of Columbia Enters Second Phase

COLUMBIA - City leaders presented the "Who Are We?" phase of "Columbia Imagined," a comprehensive plan for the future of the city to the public Wednesday. The "Who are We?" phase is the second of six phases.

The "Who are We?" presentation included reports on the current state of Columbia, broken down into the following categories:

Sustainable/livable communities

Mobility, connectivity and accessibility

Economic development

Environmental management

Infrastructure

Intergrovernmental management

Land use and growth management

City leaders expressed the desire for the public to have a larger role in the "Columbia Imagined" project. The city plans on more public engagement meetings in the coming months for get more public input.

Citizens can also express their opinions by participating in online surveys, posting to "Columbia Imagined" Facebook page, and tweeting at the "Columbia Imagined" Twitter profile.