play of the week battle

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
ASHLAND - One man is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 63, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night. The...
Local primary school takes digitalized fingerprints without consent
Local primary school takes digitalized fingerprints without consent
COLUMBIA - Parents of children enrolled in Our...
Bullet holes found in several homes in Columbia neighborhood
Bullet holes found in several homes in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - More than 10 people in the...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
ASHLAND - One man is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 63, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night. The...
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona had ample reasons...
Missouri lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry
Missouri lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry
COLUMBIA - Both Republicans and Democrats...
Previously immobile local toddler races off in the next family-created device
Previously immobile local toddler races off in the next family-created device
CENTRALIA – Brody Moreland smiles...
Boone County shows off new voting machines
Boone County shows off new voting machines
COLUMBIA - Boone County officials showed off...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona had ample reasons to be a beaten-down ballclub one day after being officially eliminated from the National League playoff race. Instead, the Diamondbacks powered...
Yost discusses life after the Royals
Yost discusses life after the Royals
KANSAS CITY-Royals manager Ned Yost said that...
St. Louis breaks preseason silence
St. Louis breaks preseason silence
ST. LOUIS- The Blues added a new face to their...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
play of the week battle
Share: