Players and coaches react to Missouri loss

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Mizzou Arena 68-59.

Mizzou led 30-21 at the break before falling apart and getting outscored 47-29 in the second half. Turnovers became the story as the Tigers gave it up 9 times to go with only 11 made baskets in the second half.

The Tigers were without guard Mark Smith who continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury, as well as Jeremiah Tilmon, who didn't play due to emergency wisdom teeth removal, according to the team.

Javon Pickett led the Tigers with 15 points while Torrence Watson and Jordan Geist added 12 points each.

This is the first time this season Mizzou lost while holding an opponent under 70 points.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 11-11 on the season and 2-8 in the SEC. Next up, Mizzou welcomes Arkansas on February 12.