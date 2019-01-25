Playground in Columbia\'s Largest Park to Close for Two Weeks

COLUMBIA - Steinberg Playground in Columbia's Cosmo Park will close for two weeks starting May, 5, for the first of several new features to the playground.

After the 2 weeks, portions of the playground will remain closed for renovations that will last throughout the summer.

Columbia resident Michael Jenkins said while Cosmo Park is one of his favorites to take the family, he can manage in the mean time.

"There are several parks by our house that keep us from driving here," Jenkins said.

Kids said they can't wait to see how the park will look when it's finished.

"I want to come back here again," park-goer Breanne Flippin said. "Hopefully, they have more than one slide and tires, and stuff."

The new area will re-open after the renovation is done and passes a safety inspection.

Park staff will update the renovation progress through the Columbia Parks and Rec website.

Cosmo Park is Columbia's largest park.