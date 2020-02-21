Poet Ethanol Plant Reopens After Corn Shortage

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport with American Airlines are proposing a new daily nonstop air service to Charlotte, North Carolina after receiving a grant. The U.S. Department of...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Cole County Sheriff relieved by break in 29-year cold case teenager death
EXCLUSIVE: Former Cole County Sheriff relieved by break in 29-year cold case teenager death
COLE COUNTY - A suspect is in custody...
Columbia businesses share hope in Columbia missing woman case
Columbia businesses share hope in Columbia missing woman case
COLUMBIA – Four months after a Columbia...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
New projects ahead for Columbia city councilman after his final term
New projects ahead for Columbia city councilman after his final term
COLUMBIA - "Honest" and "righteous" are just a couple of words friends used to describe Columbia City Councilman Clyde Ruffin. "He's a perfectionist," Mary Ratliffe, president of the NAACP chapter...
Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection
Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water & Light plans to...
Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport with...
Job Point receives money for renovations
Job Point receives money for renovations
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Economic...
CPD make second arrest in connection to United Credit Union armed robbery
CPD make second arrest in connection to United Credit Union armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Receiver Kam Scott enters transfer portal
Receiver Kam Scott enters transfer portal
Heading into the 2020 season, Kam Scott was expected to compete for a starting wide receiver spot on the Missouri offense. However, it appears that he will not be with the team after entering the...
Blair Oaks wrestler overcomes obstacles as sun sets on career
Blair Oaks wrestler overcomes obstacles as sun sets on career
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling sent seven...
No. 18 Tigers fall to No. 5 Wildcats
No. 18 Tigers fall to No. 5 Wildcats
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The 18th ranked...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Poet Ethanol Plant Reopens After Corn Shortage
Share: