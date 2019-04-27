Police continue Garden Drive shooting investigation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a second victim in a Sunday shooting on I-70 Drive NW is dead.

Michael J. Walker Jr., 32, died at a hospital. He was found along with Jeffery D. Jones, 26, and another man in a shot-up SUV near the intersection of Garden Drive and I-70 Drive NW about 12:45 p.m. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Walker and the third man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A stretch of I-70 Dr NW is closed after a shooting. We're taking to neighbors about what they saw & heard @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9j9le4gKcK — James Packard (@jamesspackard) March 26, 2017

When they arrived Sunday afternoon, officers found all three men with gunshot wounds.

The driver's-side window of the SUV had a hole slightly smaller than a volleyball broken through it. Police kept the doors of the vehicle open during the investigation.

Officers closed down a stretch of I-70 Drive between Garden Drive and Stadium Boulevard while they investigated. A forensic unit joined police on the scene.

Neighbors on I-70 Drive NW say they're used to traffic accidents happening along their road, but not shootings @KOMUnews — James Packard (@jamesspackard) March 26, 2017

Police had not released any suspect information as of Monday afternoon.

Neighbors said they could hear the gunshots. One man said it sounded like someone banging on his front door. Though people living in the area said they were used to traffic accidents at the intersection, they were not used to shootings in their area.

A resident of the neighborhood said he heard 16 shots fired.

Wally Campbell has lived in the neighborhood for 28 years and said a event like this is disconcerting and uncommon. This was the second shooting in the area in the past two weeks.

Campbell said their is a growing need for police patrol.

KOMU 8 News spoke to two people who called 911 when they heard the gunshots, though they did not want to be identified for this story.