Police investigate gunfire in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Investigators from several law enforcement agencies investigated reports of gunfire in northeast Columbia Monday.

Officers with Columbia Police and deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department went to the scene in the area of Ria Street and McKee Street around 10:45 a.m.

They found two sets of shell casings scattered along Ria Street. They closed off the street for about two hours.

They said no one was injured and no property was damaged. Police said they did not have any information about suspects.

They were joined by officers from Sedalia Police, Jefferson City Police, and deputies from Moniteau County, who were already in Columbia for K9 training.