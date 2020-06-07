Facebook
Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
COLUMBIA - Police brutality protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night. Over 150 protesters made their way down Providence toward Broadway. Police have blocked off...
Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents marched Saturday...
Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The principal of Rock...
News
George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
(CNN) -- George Floyd's brother...
MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Employees making over...
Target 8
Weather
Sports
streaming platforms
Police, Protests and Progress: A Candid Conversation on KOMU 8- Tonight at 6:30
