Police search for two suspects after attempted burglary

COLUMBIA - Police had one person in custody, but two suspects were on the loose Wednesday after an attempted burglary, according to officers on the scene.

According to a Columbia Police Department news release, suspects broke into a home in the 1700 block of Hanover Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. The homeowners were not home when the break-in happened. They later arrived and confronted the suspects.

Police on the scene told KOMU 8 News the suspects left, but a homeowner chased after them. That's when authorities said the suspects opened fire on the victims.

According to the release, the victims identified a suspect vehicle, and at 4:46 p.m., officers located a vehicle matching the description in the area of Clark Lane and Olympic Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop and "a pursuit ensued".

The vehicle stopped near the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard. Witnesses who live in the neighborhood said they saw a suspect run from the vehicle. They said police chased the male driver down the street and caught him.

According to the release, the police detained the driver and took him to the Columbia Police Department for questioning.

Police dogs were also involved in the search. There were no formal charges in the case as of Wednesday evening.

Police on the scene said they were still looking for two more suspects.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information from the Columbia Police Department and to correct tense and style. The department clarified the homeowners were not home when burglars initially arrived but later came home. We have corrected the nature of the crime from robbery to burglary.