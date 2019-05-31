Police to Talk with Parents and Students at Heroin Meeting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will facilitate a meeting Thursday night to discuss the issues with heroin usage in Columbia and the mid-Missouri area.

The meeting will take place at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services at 1005 West Worley Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police department encourages parents and their junior and high school-aged children to attend, but anyone is welcome to come to this informational meeting.

Parents and others will find out ways to catch signs of heroin usage if they suspect their children or friends are using.

Two mid-Missouri men have died in the past year as a result of heroin overdoses. Police said many other overdoses in the past year have occurred. Heroin usage has actually decreased in the St. Louis area, but police said the drug is becoming more common in rural areas.

A drug court judge, police, residents affected by heroin and doctors will discuss the problem. Tips toward identifying heroin use, warning signs and counseling information will also be addressed.