Police Tweet-Along Features Crashes, Disputes, Daily Routines

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) held a tweet-along Friday. Officers used Twitter to update the community as they went about their routine activities.

CPD spokesman Sergeant Joe Bernhard said the tweet-along was designed to show residents that is going on in real time. The department delayed some of the tweets for officer safety, but most were posted as the event happened.

"It really just lets you see what is going on in the communtiy," Bernhard said.

The event stretched well beyond the Columbia area.

"Departments from all over the world are on Twitter, tweeting activties of their officers," Bernhard said.

There were two hashtags used, #poltwt and #tweetalong.

People following the feed could see developing situations, such as an accident on Rangeline Street.

Bernhard used his iPad to keep followers up to speed, including updates on a traffic jam on the Business Loop.

Other tweets sent throughout the day included a family argument.

An officer posted pictures after a truck crashed into some power lines.

Twitter users can follow Columbia Police Department at @ColumbiaPD.

 

 

 

