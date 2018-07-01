Pools Open For Summer Season

COLUMBIA - Three local pools opened for the summer season Wednesday.

Little Mates Cove and Lake of the Woods Pool both opened early Wednesday afternoon. Both of these pools cost $2.50 for children and $3.75 for adults over 16.

Douglass Pool opened at 1 p.m. Admission to that pool is $1.

Parents and kids lined up at Lake of the Woods Pool minutes before workers opened the gates.

Although kids were excited to dive in, some said the water was pretty cold.

