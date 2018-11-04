COLUMBIA - A possible future Missouri Tiger played at Mizzou Arena on Thursday. Otto Porter, a 6'9 forward from Scott County Central scored 34 points leading Scott County past Jefferson 78 to 42, a win that put them in in class one championship game.

Porter is averaging 30 points per game this season. Missouri has been recruiting him, and Porter is condsidering playing for the Tigers.Signing day is next month, and Porter did not say if he is leaning towards Missouri, but did say that he likes playing at Mizzou Arena.