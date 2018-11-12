Possible stabbing incident now ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA - The man found with possible stab wounds on Washington Avenue earlier Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead at University Hospital in what police are now calling an act of homicide.

Walter Lige, age 59, was found in the back yard of a home on Washington Avenue near Hickman High School.

He was immediately transported to University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m.

The cause of death will not be released until the medical examiner's office has an autopsy report.

The Columbia Police Department said there have been no arrests made, and the investigation is ongoing.

People in full body suits were seen going in and out of the upsatirs bedroom and taking pictures.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this case, call the Columbia Police Department or (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.