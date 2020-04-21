Pottery fundraiser

COLUMBIA - The Mud Room is using clay tiles, paint, and ceramics to raise funds for Suicide Awareness Month also known as Suicide Prevention Month.

The local business, located in downtown Columbia, is holding a fundraiser to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The business allows customers to pick out pieces of pottery and decorate them to take home.

According to the foundation, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Megan Richter is a clerk at The Mud Room. She said the cause is so much bigger than inviting people to come make pieces of pottery.

"We've had all types of people come in here, and it's special to watch people paint the names of people they've lost and sort of remember them in that way," Richter said. "They bring their families, and they talk and remember their loved ones. It's really a powerful thing."

To participate, customers were asked to bring in the fundraiser flyer so that a percentage of their purchase to paint pottery would go toward AFSP.

Rachael McCubbin is a volunteer on AFSP's Out of the Darkness Walk Committee. She said the impact of the fundraiser affects her in a personal kind of way.

"For me, doing this is important because my hope is that someone out there who needs support gets what they need," McCubbin said. "I want people to know that there are people out there who are willing to help them."

McCubbin also said the funds will go toward providing resources to those in need and information to people who are willing to help.