Power Outage Caused By Faulty Transformer

COLUMBIA - Power has been fully restored in two Columbia neighborhoods after a power outage Thursday night. Boone Electric said the outage was caused by a faulty transformer in east Columbia left 148 Boone Electric customers without power a little before 8:00 p.m.

Boone Electric's Lori Turner said this transformer serves four homes. The breaker connected to the bad transformer was tripped, causing 144 more homes to lose power.

The transformer heated up causing nearby leaves to catch fire and then a woodpile. Boone County fire crews arrived at the scene soon after to put out the fire.

Once the fire was out, Boone Electric restored the power to the 144 homes within the next few hours. It wasn't until about 1:30 a.m. that the original four homes got their power back.