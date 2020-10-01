Presidential debate watch parties go virtual for COVID-19

MISSOURI - Watch parties for the Presidential debate will be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing pandemic and to maintain social distancing.

Andrew Storey, Communications Director for the Missouri Democratic Carty, said he hopes they can still feel a sense of community, although many of the election events are virtual.

"We've found that going through a virtual convention, and all this different stuff this year, it's really made things a lot more accessible for people" Storey said. "I see a lot of positives to this."

The Missouri Democrats for Joe Biden will host a virtual pre-debate event at 6:30 p.m. with Missouri Gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and other Missouri officials, as well as Missouri native and MU graduate Sheryl Crow.

As of right now, KOMU 8 is unaware of the Missouri GOP's plans for tonight's debate, but have reached out to multiple organizations and received no response.