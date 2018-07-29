Probable Cause Statement Connects Columbia Murders

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News learned new details Friday from the probable cause statement regarding the arrests of three suspects in the shooting death of Tre'veon Marshall. Among the findings were that the suspects in the Marshall homicide knew the victim of the April, 2012 homicide of Bryan Rankin.

The Columbia Police Department arrested three suspects in regard to the death of Marshall Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Police arrested Joshua Murray, Nicholas Thomas and Kimberly Huett-Linzie. Huett-Linzie said Murray and Thomas got out of her car to scare and possibly fight Marshall.

Both Murray and Thomas are being charged with armed criminal action and first degree murder. Huett-Linzie is being charged with hindering the prosecution.

The statement said one of the suspects told the police they were friends with Bryan Rankin, who was the Columbia teen murdered by Lamar Mayfield. The suspect said Marshall was friends with Mayfield, which caused tension among them.

The probable cause statement said the two men approached Marshall with t-shirts around their faces. Thomas ended up walking past Marshall, shooting him in the back and then shot him four more times. Murray and Thomas ran to a friend's house.

An ambulance transported Marshall to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on July 14. Marshall was a 17-year-old former Hickman High School student.