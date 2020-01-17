Prosecution Rests Case in Hosier Trial

JEFFERSON CITY - The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning in the murder trial of David Hosier. Three witnesses testified for the prosecution to start the third day of the trial.

David Hosier is accused of murdering Angela and Rodney Giplin on September 28, 2009.

Jurors first heard testimony from special agent Charles Tomlin of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who served a search warrant at Hosier's apartment in 2009. Tomlin testified to finding equipment for a submachine gun along with several different calibers of ammunition. Tomlin also searched a rented storage unit where he found other firearm equipment. Tomlin said along with a parts kit, the template he found was needed to manufacture a firearm.

The jury then watched video testimony from Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker who spoke with Hosier in September 2009 after Hosier sent multiple complaints to the department regarding Angela Giplin.

In his testimony, Shoemaker said he got the assumption Hosier was "hung up" over Giplin following the couple's recent breakup.

The prosecution called Boone County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Carl Stacy to the stand as its final witness. Dr. Stacy performed the autopsies of Angela and Rodney Giplin. As part of his testimony, the jury saw graphic photos of Angela Giplin's autopsy which showed two gunshot wounds to her head and four to her torso. Dr. Stacy determined the causes of death for Angela and Rodney Giplin were gunshot wounds.

The defense will call its witnesses Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with KOMU 8 News and KOMU.com for the latest on the Hosier trial.