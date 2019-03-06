Providence Bowl Part 1

The offense is less experienced than the defense. It will start sophomore quarterback Logan Twehous, who has the skill set to develop into a terrific quarterback.

Kenny James was a first-team All District selection as a strong safety and wide receiver last season. He should help Twehous on offense.

Coach: A.J. Ofodile (entering 10th season; 48-44 overall)

Quarterback: Soph. Logan Twehous

Returning Starters: 13 (4 on offense, 9 on defense)

Last Season: 7-4

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

