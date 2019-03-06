Providence Bowl Part 1
|Date
|Opponent
|
|
Result
|Score
|8-24
|DeSmet
|Home
|W
|20-7
|8-31
|Ft. Zumwalt West
|Away
|W
|27-9
|9-7
|Har-Ber (Springdale, AR)
|Home
|W
|27-16
|9-14
|Raymore-Peculiar
|Away
|L
|14-27
|9-21
|Hickman
|Faurot Field (Home)
|L
|21-22
|9-28
|Helias
|Home
|W
|35-6
|10-5
|Rockhurst
|Away
|L
|21-38
|10-12
|Liberty
|Home
|W
|28-21
|10-19
|Jefferson City
|Away
|W
|28-18
|10-26
|Troy Buchanan
|Home
|W
|34-0
|With nine starters returning, the defense should be a strength for Rock Bridge. Coach Odofile expects senior defensive lineman A.J. Logan, T.J. Smith and Nate Baldwin to lead on and off the field.
The offense is less experienced than the defense. It will start sophomore quarterback Logan Twehous, who has the skill set to develop into a terrific quarterback.
Kenny James was a first-team All District selection as a strong safety and wide receiver last season. He should help Twehous on offense.
Coach: A.J. Ofodile (entering 10th season; 48-44 overall)
Last Season: 7-4
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
