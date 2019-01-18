Providence Bowl Part 2

Related Story

Date Opponent  

Result

 Score
8-24
 DeSmet
 Home
 W 20-7
8-31
 Ft. Zumwalt West
 Away
 W 27-9
9-7
 Har-Ber (Springdale, AR)
 Home
 W 27-16
9-14
 Raymore-Peculiar
 Away
 L 14-27
9-21
 Hickman
 Faurot Field (Home)
 L
 21-22
9-28
 Helias
 Home
 W
 35-6
10-5
 Rockhurst
 Away
 L
 21-38
10-12
 Liberty
 Home
 W
 28-21
10-19
 Jefferson City
 Away
 W
 28-18
10-26
 Troy Buchanan
 Home
 W
 34-0
With nine starters returning, the defense should be a strength for Rock Bridge. Coach Odofile expects senior defensive lineman A.J. Logan, T.J. Smith and Nate Baldwin to lead on and off the field.

The offense is less experienced than the defense. It will start sophomore quarterback Logan Twehous, who has the skill set to develop into a terrific quarterback.

Kenny James was a first-team All District selection as a strong safety and wide receiver last season. He should help Twehous on offense.

Coach: A.J. Ofodile (entering 10th season; 48-44 overall)
Quarterback: Soph. Logan Twehous
Returning Starters: 13 (4 on offense, 9 on defense)

Last Season: 7-4
Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

Rock Bridge Bruins 2012
Rock Bridge Bruins 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:32:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012

Hickman Kewpies 2012
Hickman Kewpies 2012
Date Opponent Result Score 8-24 Lee's... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:24:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012