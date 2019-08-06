Providence Inn and Suites Motel Fails Health Inspection
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its findings Monday from the inspection of the Providence Inn and Suites Motel.
The Department of Health found 16 different violations, and the motel did not pass the inspection.
The top-to-bottom inspection of the motel took place on Friday, May 2. The Department of Health participated along with the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia fire Department.
The motel was not in compliance for sewage and wastewater, sanitation and housekeeping, life safety, fire safety, plumbing and mechanical, and heating and cooling.
The specific violations were:
- Sewage and wastewater were not operating satisfactorily
- Walls, floors, and ceilings were not in good shape
- There were not proper housekeeping practices in place
- Towels and bed linens were not clean
- Mattresses and box springs were not clean
- There was evidence of rodents and insects
- Garbages were not properly maintained
- The landscaping was not controlled
- Bathrooms were not sanitary
- There were not proper hygienic practices in place
- The building was not maintained to assure safe conditions
- The stairs and ramps were not in good shape
- The plumbing/mechanical systems were not passable
- The ventilation, plumbing, and restrooms were not passable
- Heating and cooling operating systems were not passable
- The motel did not have proper safety, thermo control and electrical switches for heat and air units
The inspectors took note of what they found in every room. The notes included everything from stains in the carpet and mold on the ceilings to strong odors and insects.
Andrea Waner, the Public Information Officer for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the Department of Health scheduled a follow-up inspection for June 5.
