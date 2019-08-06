Providence Inn and Suites Motel Fails Health Inspection

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its findings Monday from the inspection of the Providence Inn and Suites Motel.

The Department of Health found 16 different violations, and the motel did not pass the inspection.

The top-to-bottom inspection of the motel took place on Friday, May 2. The Department of Health participated along with the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia fire Department.

The motel was not in compliance for sewage and wastewater, sanitation and housekeeping, life safety, fire safety, plumbing and mechanical, and heating and cooling.

The specific violations were:

Sewage and wastewater were not operating satisfactorily

Walls, floors, and ceilings were not in good shape

There were not proper housekeeping practices in place

Towels and bed linens were not clean

Mattresses and box springs were not clean

There was evidence of rodents and insects

Garbages were not properly maintained

The landscaping was not controlled

Bathrooms were not sanitary

There were not proper hygienic practices in place

The building was not maintained to assure safe conditions

The stairs and ramps were not in good shape

The plumbing/mechanical systems were not passable

The ventilation, plumbing, and restrooms were not passable

Heating and cooling operating systems were not passable

The motel did not have proper safety, thermo control and electrical switches for heat and air units

The inspectors took note of what they found in every room. The notes included everything from stains in the carpet and mold on the ceilings to strong odors and insects.

Andrea Waner, the Public Information Officer for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the Department of Health scheduled a follow-up inspection for June 5.