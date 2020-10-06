Public can comment on proposed Columbia parking garage safety additions

COLUMBIA - Community members will have the opportunity to comment on a proposed design for added safety measures at the 5th and Walnut parking garage in downtown Columbia.

Since its opening in 2011, 7 people have died by suicide at the garage. Lisa Montgomery supports the design after her friend lost his live in 2018.

"The garage has earned a reputation where it’s easy to commit suicide and I don’t think the city wants to perpetuate that," she said.

The city began exploring safety barriers in 2019. City council members commissioned the design process in February.

"Truly the city ought to have fenced it off after the first suicide in 2011 and fencing it off now shows it’s never too late to do the right thing," Montgomery said.

The proposed design would add three different types of screens depending on the level of the garage. A nearly eight foot fence would be installed on the 9th floor where a short metal gate currently stands.

"The fence might not save everyone’s life, but it might save one life. It might save the life of your father or daughter or friend. It’s worth it," Montgomery said.

City staff received 40 public comments on the proposal in August, all but one were in support of the project. Many said they knew one of the seven people who died at the garage.

"It's important to validate those whom we already lost and show our love and respect and support to anyone who climbs up to that level with the same intention," Montgomery said.

The project is expected to cost $300,000. Those funds were earmarked in the parking utility enterprise fund as part of the city budget approved last month.

Council members will decide in Monday's meeting whether to move forward with the design after the public hearing.