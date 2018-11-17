Public Invited to Share Thoughts on Medicaid

COLUMBIA - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced his support Thursday for an expansion of Medicaid eligibility, as allowed under President Barack Obama's health care law. Medicaid is a health care coverage program funded jointly by the federal and state governments.

There was no connection between Gov. Nixon's announcement and the meeting the Grass Roots Organization or 'GRO' planned for Thursday.

GRO is also backing Nixon's decision to support President Obama's Health Care Law. People at Thursday night's meeting shared how Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security have assisted them.

Nixon's proposed expansion would allow individuals under the age of 65 to receive Medicaid coverage.

"People like my daughter who have been going out without health care for several years now will have an opportunity, and it really excites me because it has been really hard on our family," said GRO Director, Robin Acree.

Here's a detailed look at Missouri's current income eligibility thresholds for Medicaid based on the federal poverty level.

Custodial parents: 19 percent of poverty; $2,875 annually for a single parent and child, or $3,627 annually for a single parent with two children.

Disabled adults and seniors age 65 and older: 85 percent of poverty; $9,495 annually for an individual or $12,861 annually for a married couple.

Pregnant women: 185 percent of poverty; $20,665 annually for a single woman, or $33, 317 annually for a mom with two other people already in her household.

Children: premium-free coverage up to 150 percent of poverty; $28,635 annually for a child in a family of three, or $34,575 annually for a child in a household of four. Coverage with gradually increasing premiums for children in households with incomes up to 300 percent of poverty; $57,270 annually for a child in a family of three, or $69,150 for a child in a household of four.

Here's the proposed expansion if the state legislature agrees with Nixon's request to expand eligibility.

Senior citizens: no change.

Adults under age 65: 138 percent of poverty, regardless of whether they are custodial parents, single or disabled; $15,415 annually for an individual, $26,344 annually for a family of three; $31,809 annually for a family of four.

Pregnant women: no change.

Children: no change.