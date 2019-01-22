R-Energy Speaks Out on Aspen Heights Controversy

COLUMBIA - R-Energy LLC owner and president Tony Barder told KOMU 8 Wednesday that attorneys should have the Aspen Heights student housing controversy settled by Friday, Feb. 8th.

Barder of R-Energy arrived in Orlando Wednesday to discuss the matter with his attorney. He said his priority is to make sure his workers receive appropriate compensation.

Tom Partin of Aspen Heights also claimed that the company strives to finish the matter by the end of next week. He said the company is 80 percent finished and has reached six out of seven subcontractors under R-Energy.

Barder further explained how he has an "A" rating by the Better Business Bureau, and has never been placed in a situation with like he has with Aspen Heights.

R-Energy is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. According to the BBB, businesses are under no obligation to seek accreditation.

However on the bureau's website, R-Energy has an "A" rating based on 16 factors.

Factors that raised R-Energy's rating include no complaints filed with Better Business Bureau, as well as BBB citing sufficient background information on R-Energy.

Despite the controversy surrounding, Barder claims his employees still look forward to doing business with him. However, Barder does not plan to do business with Aspen Heights in the future.