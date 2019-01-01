Radio station works to make community culturally aware

COLUMBIA - People gathered at Hickman High School on Saturday to celebrate holidays from several cultures.

KOPN Community Radio hosted the Multicultural Holiday Rock.

Community members had the opportunity to watch special dance performances, enjoy food and music, and participate in various contests while learning about different cultures.

There were a couple tables with people talking about Chinese culture, Kwanzaa and Yule.

"I want to encourage people to come out no matter what your culture is or what you believe in," said Cory Crosby, KOPN's community relations manager.

Event organizers said a part of KOPN's mission is to bring people from all walks of life together.

"The more we learn about each other, the more we can understand about each other and co-exist together," Crosby said.

Crosby said Columbia can expect many more events like Multicultural Holiday Rock in the new year.