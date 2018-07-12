Railroad repair shuts down West Main Street in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Workers will close West Main Street in Jefferson City Thursday to repair a railroad crossing.

A section of the road from Highway 179 to Jaycee Drive will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

The repair work could lead to increased traffic in the area around Industrial Boulevard.

Jefferson City Public Works said drivers should use extreme caution in the area of repairs, avoiding the area altogether if possible.

Public Works will place signs in the area to warn drivers of construction work.

