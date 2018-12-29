Rainbow House Discussion Self Harm

COLUMBIA-The Rainbow House will host a discussion on adolescent self harming at the Columbia Public LIbriary Friends Room Wednesday evening.

According to LifeSpan.org more than twenty percent of teens and pre-teens reported self-cutting.

The Rainbow House hopes to educate parents about teens who have suffered from self injury.

Therapist and counselors will be in attendance to help educate parents about symptoms to self harm. Speakers also plan to teach parents how to keep open lnes of communicaiton to better understand their child's needs.