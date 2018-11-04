RainTimeline

Facebook
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the...
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a...
News
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the...
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a...
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire...
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has long claimed she is not a party line Democrat. The senator says she can cross the aisle to compromise and does not always vote with her party. Claim:...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh...
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Missouri beats demons in win over No. 13 Florida
GAINESVILLE - Missouri football (5-4, 1-4 SEC) won its first conference game of the season, 38-17, Saturday evening over the No. 13 Florida Gators. The win is also the first over a ranked opponent...
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Mizzou women's basketball avoids scare in exhibition
Columbia, MO-- The Mizzou women's basketball...
