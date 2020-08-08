RainTimeline

Facebook
Daughter, CPD ask for help in Columbia missing man case
Daughter, CPD ask for help in Columbia missing man case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in locating a Columbia man who was last seen on July 25. 58-year-old Clayton Jacobs was last seen leaving his home on his white...
New local businesses open despite COVID-19 uncertainty
New local businesses open despite COVID-19 uncertainty
COLUMBIA —Despite ongoing uncertainties...
Judge halts St. Louis evictions through the end of August
Judge halts St. Louis evictions through the end of August
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered a...
Tax Free Weekend doesn't feel like start of the school season for some parents
Tax Free Weekend doesn't feel like start of the school season for some parents
COLUMBIA —Tax Free Weekend usually sees...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the year 2020, we’ve also been dealing with a very active start to the hurricane season, breaking records well before the peak of the season arrives....
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
Sports
SEC adds two teams to MU football schedule
SEC adds two teams to MU football schedule
COLUMBIA — The SEC has announced two more games of the 2020-2021 football season. Mizzou will play Alabama in Columbia, and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. The LSU Tigers...
Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina announced on social...
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis...
