Reaction: Trump wants to send back immigrants without hearings

COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's tweets Monday suggested that undocumented immigrants should not have the right to due process.  

Trump argued that those who cross the border illegally should be sent back to their home country without a hearing or appearance before a judge. 

He was responding to Sen. Marco Rubio's proposal to hire more immigration judges to handle the growing workload. 

Stephen Wyse, an attorney in Columbia, said the president does not have the authority to take away due process.

"If you're crossing the border, there are people seeking asylum and they are not criminals. If you are making an asylum application you have to have a hearing," he said.  

Wyse said, regardless of citizenship, all people have the right to due process, according to the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment. The Supreme Court has ruled the due process clause extends to non-U.S. citizens. 

In one case, the Justices ruled the clause applies to "all persons within the United States, including aliens, whether their presence is lawful, unlawful, temporary, or permanent." 

Lucas Endicott, a mission strategist for the United Methodist Church of Missouri, has spent time at the U.S. border in El Paso and said it is not a legal issue, but a moral one.

"I've seen some of the faces, these are people that are in a very vulnerable place," Endicott said. "They don't necessarily know what their rights are so anything that increases chaos is tough on these people."

Monday's tweets followed a long strand of Sunday tweets in which the president defended his "zero tolerance" policy.

3 days ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018