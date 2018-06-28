Reaction: Trump wants to send back immigrants without hearings

COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's tweets Monday suggested that undocumented immigrants should not have the right to due process.

Trump argued that those who cross the border illegally should be sent back to their home country without a hearing or appearance before a judge.

He was responding to Sen. Marco Rubio's proposal to hire more immigration judges to handle the growing workload.

Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

....If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s tracks - and at very little, by comparison, cost. This is the only real answer - and we must continue to BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Stephen Wyse, an attorney in Columbia, said the president does not have the authority to take away due process.

"If you're crossing the border, there are people seeking asylum and they are not criminals. If you are making an asylum application you have to have a hearing," he said.

Wyse said, regardless of citizenship, all people have the right to due process, according to the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment. The Supreme Court has ruled the due process clause extends to non-U.S. citizens.

In one case, the Justices ruled the clause applies to "all persons within the United States, including aliens, whether their presence is lawful, unlawful, temporary, or permanent."

Lucas Endicott, a mission strategist for the United Methodist Church of Missouri, has spent time at the U.S. border in El Paso and said it is not a legal issue, but a moral one.

"I've seen some of the faces, these are people that are in a very vulnerable place," Endicott said. "They don't necessarily know what their rights are so anything that increases chaos is tough on these people."

Monday's tweets followed a long strand of Sunday tweets in which the president defended his "zero tolerance" policy.