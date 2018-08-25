Recap of Mizzou's Move to the SEC

COLUMBIA - The Southeast is known for it's warm hospitality.

"So let me say to the entire Missouri nation, welcome to your new home," said SEC Commissioner Mike Slive.

Missouri has a new home because the Big 12 lacked stability and equality.

"It just had to do with are you treated equally, how's everyone that is going to be at that table," said Missouri Athletic Director Mike Alden. "Who are those teammates that are going to be there? What is your footprint like nationally? How long are you all going to be together?"

"When they come to our league we share financially and we share decision making and we share everything that we do," Slive said.

MU Chancellor Brady Deaton said, "We think it's appropriate, timely, and we're headed in the right direction."

That direction is southeast but changing landscape is part of college athletics today.

"We were the first University West of the Mississippi setting the pace for our nation as it developed. Now we are taking a step with one of the most illustrious athletic conferences in our country today, the Southeastern Conference."

"Just trying to make sure they do what's in the best interest of Mizzou every step of the way," Alden said, "certainly for us that's the opportunity to compete in the SEC."



In 78 years of the SEC, they've only added four teams and now the University of Missouri is one of them. Their move will be effective July 1, 2012.

SEC Commissioner Mike Slive announced that Mizzou will be a part of the East Division and Mizzou Alumni seem excited about the move.

"We've got some fans in Atlanta, Birmingham, Florida, Arkansas, New Orleans throwing parties tonight cause they're going to get to see their Tigers more often," said Mizzou Alumni Executive Director Todd McCubbin.

More Tigers but possibly fewer rivalries including the possibility of no more border wars with Kansas.

"I think that to suggest conference affiliation be a requirement by one would have to participate against another institution," Alden said. "I don't know if that holds water."