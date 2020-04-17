Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website

COLUMBIA – Two recent high school graduates are working on a unique senior year celebration for their former classmates.

Drew Morris and Allie Pigg graduated from Columbia’s Rock Bridge High School in 2019. After COVID-19 cut the semester short for their friends in the class of 2020, they put together a website profiling seniors at every high school in Columbia.

“We’re trying to recognize the students and the work they’ve put in this year,” Morris said.

The website, called COMO Seniors 2020, allows students to fill out a form to create a personal profile highlighting their extracurriculars, college plans, accomplishments and more. They can also submit pictures. Students from Hickman, Rock Bridge, Douglass, Battle and Tolton High Schools can take part.

“Drew and I have been talking about how we would’ve been really upset if this happened to us last year,” Pigg said. “We really wanted to do something to give the seniors this year their last couple months of school back.”

Think of it like a digital yearbook.

“I knew, my last few months of high school, whether it’s signing people’s yearbooks or the senior events, you do get to meet a lot of people who are in your class that you may not have gotten to know,” Morris said.

Morris, who now attends George Washington University, said the idea for the site came when he texted Pigg, now at MU, after hearing students would not be going back to school for the rest of the semester.

“We had such good memories from the last few months of high school, we knew that we wanted to reach back to this class that we were so close with and give something back to them,” Morris said.

In the past week, they worked tirelessly to get the site up and running, and already have numerous submissions from students.

“We pushed out our website for the first time last night and I went to bed around 3:30 in the morning because I just could not stop working on it,” Pigg said. “I was constantly writing profiles and Drew was uploading things.”

Now they’re asking everyone to help spread the word, and encourage as many seniors as they can to take part.