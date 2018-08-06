Reception For Bill Watkins' Retirement

COLUMBIA - City Manager Bill Watkins said his final goodbyes to the community Thursday evening. They city hosted a public reception for Watkins at Stephens Lake Park. "You know, final is a good word and that's always kind of abrupt. You can think it through, you can be mentally prepared for it but when it happens, it's sad," said Watkins.

The city gave a $500 donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Bill Watkin's late wife Kathy Watkins.

Watkins started working for the city in the 1970's as a lifeguard. He became Columbia's city manger January 2006. He was assistant city manager from 1995 to 2006.

"It's a great community. I'm sad not to be an active part of it. On the other hand, I've worked a lot of time and have some plans to just kind of relax for a few months and I'm looking forward to that too," Watkins told KOMU.