JEFFERSON CITY - A House Special Standing Committee on Redistricting will hold public hearings at the Capitol Thursday to discuss a proposal to re-draw the state's congressional boundaries.

The 2010 census estimates have led to the delegation shrinking from nine to eight districts. The proposed repositioning was unveiled Wednesday at the house redistricting committee meeting.

The most dramatic differences are found in metropolitan areas of Missouri, including St. Louis and Kansas City. The St. Louis area loses a congressional seat. The Fifth District will extend East into the mostly rural counties of Ray, Saline and Lafayette.

The Ninth District will lose Jefferson City and Cole County. Instead, it will reach farther North into Cooper, Howard and Boone counties.

Legislators hope to have a proposal ready for House floor debate next week.